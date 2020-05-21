Highlighting multi-generations of Gunfighter Legacies

Tech. Sgt. Candace Garcia, 149th Fighter Wing command support staff, Air National Guard, performs her job duties in the same office, same job, at the same rank as her mother 21 years before her, May 22, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Many of the members of the 149th FW live and work in their surrounding communities, and a number of them are connected through families with multi-generations of service with the 149th. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US