    Highlighting multi-generations of Gunfighter Legacies

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    These two 149th Fighter Wing photos were taken almost 21 years apart. The first picture is of retired Chief Master Sgt. Judy Garcia working in the same office, in the same job, at the same rank as her daughter, Tech. Sgt. Candace Garcia, pictured in the photo to the right, who is part of the commander's support staff. The 149th FW, nicknamed the Lone Star Gunfighters, considers itself part of your hometown Air Force. Many of its members live and work in the surrounding communities, and a number of them are connected through families with multi-generations of service with the 149th.

