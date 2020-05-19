A fire engine from the Emporia Fire Department drives through the parade dedicated to local health care providers during the COVID-19 response in Emporia, Kansas, May 19, 2020. The parade showcased first responders and emergency personnel, and included a flyover by the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 13:38 Photo ID: 6219366 VIRIN: 200519-Z-EN947-1013 Resolution: 4496x3000 Size: 7.24 MB Location: EMPORIA, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Community Parade; honoring those on the front lines [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Dakota Helvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.