    Community Parade; honoring those on the front lines

    EMPORIA, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    Bob Wright, chief executive officer, Newman Regional Health, poses for a photo with military members from across Kansas at a parade dedicated to local health care providers during the COVID-19 response in Emporia, Kansas, May 19, 2020. The parade showcased first responders and emergency personnel, and included a flyover by the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Parade; honoring those on the front lines [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Dakota Helvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

