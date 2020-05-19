American Legion Post 5 Riders, Emporia, pass in front of one of the parade's rally points at Newman Regional Health, Emporia, Kansas, May 19, 2020. The parade showcased first responders and emergency personnel, and included a flyover by the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing to show support for the work local health care providers are doing during the COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
Community Parade; honoring those on the front lines
