    Community Parade; honoring those on the front lines

    Community Parade; honoring those on the front lines

    EMPORIA, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    American Legion Post 5 Riders, Emporia, pass in front of one of the parade's rally points at Newman Regional Health, Emporia, Kansas, May 19, 2020. The parade showcased first responders and emergency personnel, and included a flyover by the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing to show support for the work local health care providers are doing during the COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

