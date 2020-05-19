Local health care workers and community members attend a parade dedicated to local health care providers during the COVID-19 response in Emporia, Kansas, May 19, 2020. The parade showcased first responders and emergency personnel, and included a flyover by the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 13:37
|Photo ID:
|6219364
|VIRIN:
|200519-Z-EN947-1006
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|EMPORIA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Community Parade; honoring those on the front lines [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Dakota Helvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community Parade; honoring those on the front lines
