Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Seaman Erik Melgar 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Kyra Jones-Jackson, from Bossier City, La., runs across the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) after connecting an E/A 18G Growler, assigned to the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, to the catapult May 22, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 09:45
    Photo ID: 6219088
    VIRIN: 200522-N-XX200-1227
    Resolution: 5090x3393
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: BOSSIER CITY, LA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT