U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Kyra Jones-Jackson, from Bossier City, La., runs across the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) after connecting an E/A 18G Growler, assigned to the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, to the catapult May 22, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 09:45 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: BOSSIER CITY, LA, US