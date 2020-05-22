An E/A-18G Growler, assigned to the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 22, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 09:45
|Photo ID:
|6219089
|VIRIN:
|200514-N-XX200-1259
|Resolution:
|4716x3144
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
