U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Fitzroyg Rivera, from Allentown, Ala., stands next to a C-2A Greyhound, assigned to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 22, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 09:45 Photo ID: 6219087 VIRIN: 200522-N-XX200-1014 Resolution: 3377x5066 Size: 7.66 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: SEMMES, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.