A C-130J Super Hercules flies over the drop zone as part of the 374th Airlift Wing’s Samurai Surge training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2020. The exercise was conducted in order to demonstrate the wing’s ability to rapidly provide humanitarian aid and disaster relief across Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 00:57
|Photo ID:
|6218755
|VIRIN:
|200521-F-VB704-1192
|Resolution:
|6095x4876
|Size:
|14.25 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota Showcases Adaptability and Mission Capability With Samurai Surge [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
