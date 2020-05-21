Yokota Showcases Adaptability and Mission Capability With Samurai Surge

A 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, 1st Lt. Christopher Gullo, checks wind speed during the Samurai Surge training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2020. The Samurai Surge event also served as a training opportunity for aircrews to fine tune their skillsets and better prepare themselves to respond to humanitarian aid and disaster relief scenarios throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

