    Yokota Showcases Adaptability and Mission Capability With Samurai Surge [Image 3 of 4]

    Yokota Showcases Adaptability and Mission Capability With Samurai Surge

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron takes off during the 374th Airlift Wing’s Samurai Surge training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2020. The exercise was conducted in order to demonstrate the wing’s ability to rapidly provide humanitarian aid and disaster relief across Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 00:57
    Photo ID: 6218754
    VIRIN: 200521-F-VB704-1025
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 11.44 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Showcases Adaptability and Mission Capability With Samurai Surge [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Yokota
    CV22
    CV-22 Osprey
    C130J
    Yokota AB
    LCLA
    USAF
    low-altitude
    USFJ
    C-130J Super Hercules
    low-cost
    UH-1N Iroquois
    Indo-Pacom
    SamuraiSurge
    ElephantWalk
    C12Huron

