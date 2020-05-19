25th CAB Aerial Gunnery

25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, Soldiers trained on aerial gunnery May 20 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. This training allows our crews to maintain combat readiness and weapons proficiency.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US