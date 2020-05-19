Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Gunnery

    Aerial Gunnery

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, Soldiers trained on aerial gunnery May 20 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. This training allows our crews to maintain combat readiness and weapons proficiency.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Gunnery [Image 49 of 49], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

