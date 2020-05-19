Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th CAB Aerial Gunnery [Image 46 of 49]

    25th CAB Aerial Gunnery

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A CH-47 Chinook from 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, fly over Oahu, Hawaii during aerial gunnery training. This training allows our crews to maintain combat readiness and weapons proficiency.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 23:51
    Photo ID: 6218692
    VIRIN: 200519-A-XP872-872
    Resolution: 4019x2679
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th CAB Aerial Gunnery [Image 49 of 49], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

