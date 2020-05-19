1st Lt. Olivia Lopes, a pilot assigned to 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment,

25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, flies Soldiers in a CH-47 Chinook to train Soldiers on aerial gunnery May 20 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. This training allows our crews to maintain combat readiness and weapons proficiency.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

