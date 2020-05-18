Tech. Sgt. Gregory Forte, 30th Space Wing Command Post senior emergency actions controller, works through a checklist May 18, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. On a daily basis, Command Post provides the installation status to higher headquarters, relays higer HQ messages and directives to the installation, supports all transient aircraft utilizing the runway, processes emergency action messages and supports any after-hours requests for information and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 19:01 Photo ID: 6218505 VIRIN: 180520-F-IZ563-1024 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 5.88 MB Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30th SW Command Post keeps the information flowing [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Hanah Abercrombie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.