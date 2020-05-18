Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th SW Command Post keeps the information flowing [Image 3 of 3]

    30th SW Command Post keeps the information flowing

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hanah Abercrombie 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Tech. Sgt. Gregory Forte, 30th Space Wing Command Post senior emergency actions controller, works through a checklist May 18, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. On a daily basis, Command Post provides the installation status to higher headquarters, relays higer HQ messages and directives to the installation, supports all transient aircraft utilizing the runway, processes emergency action messages and supports any after-hours requests for information and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
