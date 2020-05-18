30th SW Command Post keeps the information flowing

Tech. Sgt Gregory Forte, 30th Space Wing senior emergency actions controller, works on a checklist with Airman Basic Julia Hitter, 30th Space Wing junior emergency actions controller May 18, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Due to COVID-19, the 30th SW Command Post team broke into three shifts, with 2 controllers per shift. To ensure each shift and controller team had the same information, the team developed a shift change over, continuity binder and a shift checklist. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

