Tech. Sgt Gregory Forte, 30th Space Wing senior emergency actions controller, works on a checklist with Airman Basic Julia Hitter, 30th Space Wing junior emergency actions controller May 18, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Due to COVID-19, the 30th SW Command Post team broke into three shifts, with 2 controllers per shift. To ensure each shift and controller team had the same information, the team developed a shift change over, continuity binder and a shift checklist. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 19:01
|Photo ID:
|6218504
|VIRIN:
|180520-F-IZ563-1015
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 30th SW Command Post keeps the information flowing [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Hanah Abercrombie, identified by DVIDS
