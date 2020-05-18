30th Space Wing Command Post, 30th SW Command Post, Command Post, 30th SW, 30th Space Wing, COVID-19, Corona virus, adapt, mission, controller, information, challenges

Airman Basic Julia Hitter, 30th Space Wing Command Post junior emergency actions controller, goes through a shift changeover checklist May 18, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the 30th SW Command Post has taken on the responsibility of creating daily situation reports for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force that detail the status of Vandenberg AFB and the response the base is taking towards COVID-19, on top of their every-day workload. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

