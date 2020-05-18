Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hanah Abercrombie 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman Basic Julia Hitter, 30th Space Wing Command Post junior emergency actions controller, goes through a shift changeover checklist May 18, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the 30th SW Command Post has taken on the responsibility of creating daily situation reports for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force that detail the status of Vandenberg AFB and the response the base is taking towards COVID-19, on top of their every-day workload. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Space Wing Command Post, 30th SW Command Post, Command Post, 30th SW, 30th Space Wing, COVID-19, Corona virus, adapt, mission, controller, information, challenges [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Hanah Abercrombie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

