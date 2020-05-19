Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans helping Veterans at Vineland [Image 4 of 4]

    Veterans helping Veterans at Vineland

    VINELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Casey Keevill stands for a portrait inside the Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland, N.J., May 19, 2020. Keevill, who is with the New Jersey National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing, is deployed to the home with a team of Airmen supporting staff with housekeeping, maintenance, health screening, food service, and life enrichment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans helping Veterans at Vineland [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans helping Veterans at Vineland

