Veterans helping Veterans at Vineland

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Casey Keevill stands for a portrait inside the Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland, N.J., May 19, 2020. Keevill, who is with the New Jersey National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing, is deployed to the home with a team of Airmen supporting staff with housekeeping, maintenance, health screening, food service, and life enrichment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

