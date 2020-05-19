Veterans helping Veterans at Vineland

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Stephen Hillmann performs health scans for personnel entering the Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland, N.J., May 19, 2020. Hillmann, who is with the New Jersey National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing, is deployed to the home with a team of Airmen supporting staff with housekeeping, maintenance, health screening, food service, and life enrichment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

