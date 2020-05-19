Veterans helping Veterans at Vineland

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Bernard Cortes, left, speaks with 108th Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Holly Rivera at the Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland, N.J., May 19, 2020. Cortes, who is with the New Jersey National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing, is deployed as officer-in-charge to the home with a team of Airmen supporting staff with housekeeping, maintenance, health screening, food service, and life enrichment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
