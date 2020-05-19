U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rebecca Oxford prepares food at the Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland, N.J., May 19, 2020. Oxford, who is with the New Jersey National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing, is deployed to the home with a team of Airmen supporting staff with housekeeping, maintenance, health screening, food service, and life enrichment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 13:01
|Photo ID:
|6217835
|VIRIN:
|200519-Z-NI803-0002
|Resolution:
|4204x2803
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|VINELAND, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Veterans helping Veterans at Vineland [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Veterans helping Veterans at Vineland
