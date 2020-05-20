200520-N-BM428-0313 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2020) A spent shell casing is picked up from the deck of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) by a participant of a small-arms weapons qualification aboard the ship while in the Mediterranean Sea, May 20, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 09:57
|Photo ID:
|6217646
|VIRIN:
|200520-N-BM428-0313
|Resolution:
|1816x2542
|Size:
|670.47 KB
|Location:
|GAETA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200520-N-BM428-0313 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
