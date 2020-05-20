200520-N-RG482-0357 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2020) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Kenneth Rettig, a weapon's specialist assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), cleans rifles as a COVID-19 precaution during a small-arms weapons qualification aboard the ship while transiting the Mediterranean Sea, May 20, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

