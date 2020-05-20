Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200520-N-BM428-0210 [Image 1 of 8]

    200520-N-BM428-0210

    GAETA, ITALY

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200520-N-BM428-0210 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2020) A Sailor aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) fires a pistol during a small-arms weapons qualification on the flight deck of the ship while in the Mediterranean Sea, May 20, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 09:57
    Photo ID: 6217644
    VIRIN: 200520-N-BM428-0210
    Resolution: 1696x2374
    Size: 675.55 KB
    Location: GAETA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200520-N-BM428-0210 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

