    200520-N-BM428-0310 [Image 5 of 8]

    200520-N-BM428-0310

    GAETA, ITALY

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200520-N-BM428-0310 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2020) Empty pistol magazines and shell casings litter the deck of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) after a small-arms weapons qualification in the Mediterranean Sea, May 20, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

