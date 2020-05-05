200507-N-NK931-001 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 5, 2020) Lcdr. Guy Molina, Chief Engineer on the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52), stands watch as the Tactical Action Officer in the Combat Information Center (CIC) during an advanced warfare training exercise. Barry is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Samuel Hardgrove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 09:37 Photo ID: 6217618 VIRIN: 200507-N-NK931-001 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 4 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BARRY COMPLETES INTEGRATED OPERATIONS, VISITED BY 7TH FLEET [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Sam Hardgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.