200505-N-NK931-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 5, 2020) Ens. Anthony Chappell, Communications Officer on the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52), updates communication channels in the Combat Information Center (CIC) during an advanced warfare training exercise. Barry is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Samuel Hardgrove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 09:37 Photo ID: 6217615 VIRIN: 200505-N-NK931-561 Resolution: 5680x3787 Size: 3.42 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BARRY COMPLETES INTEGRATED OPERATIONS, VISITED BY 7TH FLEET [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Sam Hardgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.