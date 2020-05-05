BARRY COMPLETES INTEGRATED OPERATIONS, VISITED BY 7TH FLEET

200505-N-NK931-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 5, 2020) Ens. Anthony Chappell, Communications Officer on the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52), updates communication channels in the Combat Information Center (CIC) during an advanced warfare training exercise. Barry is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Samuel Hardgrove)
