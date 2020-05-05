50520-N-NK931-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 5, 2020) Sailors scan the horizon on the bridge-wing of the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during an advanced warfare training exercise. Barry is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Samuel Hardgrove)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 09:37
|Photo ID:
|6217617
|VIRIN:
|200509-N-NK931-001
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BARRY COMPLETES INTEGRATED OPERATIONS, VISITED BY 7TH FLEET [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Sam Hardgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT