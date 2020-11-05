200511-N-NK931-001 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 11, 2020) A Landing Signalman Enlisted (LSE) assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) signals to a MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 during flight deck operations. Barry is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Samuel Hardgrove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 09:37 Photo ID: 6217619 VIRIN: 200511-N-NK931-001 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 3.36 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BARRY COMPLETES INTEGRATED OPERATIONS, VISITED BY 7TH FLEET [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Sam Hardgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.