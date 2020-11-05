Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BARRY COMPLETES INTEGRATED OPERATIONS, VISITED BY 7TH FLEET [Image 5 of 5]

    BARRY COMPLETES INTEGRATED OPERATIONS, VISITED BY 7TH FLEET

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.11.2020

    Photo by Ensign Sam Hardgrove 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200511-N-NK931-001 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 11, 2020) A Landing Signalman Enlisted (LSE) assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) signals to a MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 during flight deck operations. Barry is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Samuel Hardgrove)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 09:37
    Photo ID: 6217619
    VIRIN: 200511-N-NK931-001
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BARRY COMPLETES INTEGRATED OPERATIONS, VISITED BY 7TH FLEET [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Sam Hardgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BARRY COMPLETES INTEGRATED OPERATIONS, VISITED BY 7TH FLEET
    BARRY COMPLETES INTEGRATED OPERATIONS, VISITED BY 7TH FLEET
    BARRY COMPLETES INTEGRATED OPERATIONS, VISITED BY 7TH FLEET
    BARRY COMPLETES INTEGRATED OPERATIONS, VISITED BY 7TH FLEET
    BARRY COMPLETES INTEGRATED OPERATIONS, VISITED BY 7TH FLEET

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS barry integrated operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT