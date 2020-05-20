USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns to Sea

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 21, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs Apra Harbor following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineman 1st Class Thomas N. Turner)

