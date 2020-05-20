USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns to Sea

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 21, 2020) Rear Adm. John Menoni, Commander, Joint Region Marianas, explains the equipment and capabilities of aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) to Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. Theodore Roosevelt departed Apra Harbor May 21, following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineman 1st Class Thomas N. Turner)
