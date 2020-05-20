Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns to Sea [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns to Sea

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM, GUAM

    05.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Region Marianas

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 21, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs Apra Harbor following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineman 1st Class Thomas N. Turner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 03:15
    Photo ID: 6217424
    VIRIN: 200521-N-YK789-0154
    Resolution: 6596x3710
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns to Sea [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns to Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns to Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns to Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns to Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns to Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns to Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Naval Base Guam
    NBG
    Ship
    aircraft carrier
    Sailor
    Sailors
    USN
    US Navy
    USA
    deployment
    Don’t Give Up The Ship
    TR Strong
    return to sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT