Rock Island Sailors Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Navy Operational Support Center Rock Island, Illinois recently deployed several Reserve Sailors in support of the Navy’s COVID-19 relief efforts.



One Sailor, assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Camp Pendleton deployed in support of USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in Guam. Another four Sailors, attached to EMF Great Lakes, Det K, traveled to the east coast to serve in the intensive care ward at the Javits Federal Medical Station (FMS) in New York.



Each of the Rock Island Sailors possessed critically needed medical support skills including training in vein-puncture, patient assessment, intravenous therapy, emergency care, medication administration and immunizations.



“This was my first mobilization with the Reserve,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alichia Long, who supported the Javits mission. “I am prior active duty and served two years aboard a ship, so compared to that it was pretty rough. Mainly because we had to wear full PPE for 12 hours a day — with a one hour break — but it was a learning experience for all. I'm currently working towards my nursing degree, so this mobilization gave me more insight into what the nursing field will be like.”



The duties of the Sailors included assisting doctors and nurses with the care of COVID-19 positive patients in providing patients with basic hygiene needs, food, comfort and regular vital sign checks. They also performed blood glucose checks on diabetic patients, blood draws for labs and started IVs.



Lt. Julian Hernandez, who traveled in support of the CVN 71 mission, said, “The entire situation is very uncertain. We, as a nation and as a naval force, have never been in this situation. We continue to learn everyday about COVID-19 and have to adjust as needed. I like to say we are working with a moving target. We have a very solid EMF crew and we will continue to answer the call to service.”



Hernandez worked in the casualty receiving department at the EMF hospital set up in Guam. He served as the assistant department head, supply officer and training officer for the department.



“I have deployed several times, have been stationed overseas and have done several exceptional annual trainings,” said Hernandez. “However, this mobilization is surprising in the fact that nothing has been written in stone. I learned that being flexible can be challenging. I like a routine and knowing what exactly it is that I am doing and why. However, in order to accomplish the mission, we need to step up and be willing to accept new challenges. This is not simple, however, it can be very rewarding as long as we keep the bigger picture in mind and see challenges as an opportunity to grow.”



The assignments provided each of the Sailors with insight into the Navy’s medical response teams as well as a greater understanding of the emotional challenges inherent in providing emergency medical treatment.



“I learned a lot about how to care for patients with respiratory diseases,” said Long. “The way a patient is laying down can help the lungs expand more, helping the patient breath better. The most impactful experience was doing the smallest deed for the patients — they were so grateful for it. A patient I was caring for was feeling very hot. I gave him an ice pack and he was overwhelmed with gratitude and



emotion. I talked with him for a while and he cried while telling me about his family and how he missed them so much. These patients were so alone for an extended period of time, only talking with family and friends via phone. The doctors and nurses at the hospitals that were taking care of them didn't have an extra minute to talk due to the tremendous volume of patients they had to care for.”



"Our Sailors who mobilized in support of COVID are hometown heroes,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kaysie Daggett, NOSC Rock Island commanding officer. “In the nation's time of need and uncertainty, our Sailors volunteered to encounter the unknown in an urgent effort to save American lives. Our Sailors were eager to get on station and get to work. I am proud of their sacrifice and unwavering support.”



Daggett also praised her command’s full-time support staff and the support of the regional component command headquarters in providing expedited support in rapidly deploying the Sailors.



“I am so proud of our NOSC staff who navigated uncharted waters and put in long hours to ensure our Sailors would be fully prepared for mobilization prior to departure,” said Daggett. “We felt a sense of urgency to do our part to ensure our Sailors could focus on their mission once on station.”



More than 280 Reserve Sailors from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Reserve Component Command (RCC) Great Lakes have deployed in response to Navy COVID-19 relief efforts.

