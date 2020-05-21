La Quinta High School food distribution

U.S. Army Spc. Somsak Kerdkaew, with the 315th Vertical Construction Company, California Army National Guard, directs traffic during a drive-thru food distribution event hosted by FIND Food Bank at La Quinta High School in La Quinta, California, May 20, 2020. Kerdkaew is part of a statewide food bank effort which has delivered over 30 million means collectively including 420 meals during this event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter)
