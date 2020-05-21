La Quinta High School food distribution

U.S. Army Pvt. Andres Ceballos, with the 315th Vertical Construction Company, California Army National Guard, takes down a family's information at a drive-thru food distribution event hosted by FIND Food Bank at La Quinta High School in La Quinta, California, May 20, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ceballos is bilingual and helps communicate with members of the community who may or may not speak English. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter)

