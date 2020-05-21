U.S. Army Pvt. Andres Ceballos, with the 315th Vertical Construction Company, California Army National Guard, takes down a family's information at a drive-thru food distribution event hosted by FIND Food Bank at La Quinta High School in La Quinta, California, May 20, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ceballos is bilingual and helps communicate with members of the community who may or may not speak English. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 02:44
|Photo ID:
|6217416
|VIRIN:
|200520-Z-RZ465-9168
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|15.56 MB
|Location:
|LA QUINTA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, La Quinta High School food distribution [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
