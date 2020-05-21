Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La Quinta High School Food Distribution [Image 1 of 5]

    La Quinta High School Food Distribution

    LA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Mary Motter, with the 250th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion, California Army National Guard, pets a family's dog, Stella, during a drive-thru food distribution event hosted by FIND Food Bank in La Quinta, California, May 20, 2020. Motter is part of a statewide food bank effort which has delivered over 30 million means collectively including 420 meals during this event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 02:44
    Photo ID: 6217415
    VIRIN: 200520-Z-RZ465-9131
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 21.44 MB
    Location: LA QUINTA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La Quinta High School Food Distribution [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

