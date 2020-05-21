U.S. Army Soldiers with the 250th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion, California Army National Guard, distribute boxes of food to families at a drive-thru food distribution event hosted by FIND Food Bank at La Quinta High School in La Quinta, California, May 20, 2020. The unit is part of a statewide food bank effort which has delivered over 30 million means collectively including 420 meals during this event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 02:43 Photo ID: 6217417 VIRIN: 200520-Z-RZ465-9160 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 17.52 MB Location: LA QUINTA, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, La Quinta High School Food Distribution [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.