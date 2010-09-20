A sign announces the $10.8 million Marysville Ring Levee project. A groundbreaking ceremony for the project, lead by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, was held in Marysville, Calif., Sept. 20, 2010. The project, funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, reflects a remarkable level of collaboration by local, state and federal agencies. (U.S. Army photo by Michael J. Nevins)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2010
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 18:40
|Photo ID:
|6217032
|VIRIN:
|100920-A-OJ861-229
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|9.16 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marysville Ring Levee Groundbreaking [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT