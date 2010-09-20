Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marysville Ring Levee Groundbreaking [Image 3 of 3]

    Marysville Ring Levee Groundbreaking

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2010

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    A sign announces the $10.8 million Marysville Ring Levee project. A groundbreaking ceremony for the project, lead by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, was held in Marysville, Calif., Sept. 20, 2010. The project, funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, reflects a remarkable level of collaboration by local, state and federal agencies. (U.S. Army photo by Michael J. Nevins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2010
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 18:40
    Photo ID: 6217032
    VIRIN: 100920-A-OJ861-229
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 9.16 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marysville Ring Levee Groundbreaking [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marysville Ring Levee Groundbreaking
    Marysville Ring Levee Groundbreaking
    Marysville Ring Levee Groundbreaking

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Groundbreaking
    Marysville Ring Levee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT