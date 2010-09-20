A sign announces the $10.8 million Marysville Ring Levee project. A groundbreaking ceremony for the project, lead by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, was held in Marysville, Calif., Sept. 20, 2010. The project, funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, reflects a remarkable level of collaboration by local, state and federal agencies. (U.S. Army photo by Michael J. Nevins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2010 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 18:40 Photo ID: 6217032 VIRIN: 100920-A-OJ861-229 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 9.16 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marysville Ring Levee Groundbreaking [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.