Marysville Ring Levee Groundbreaking

Col. Bill Leady (center), commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, joined state and local agency representatives to break ground on construction to strengthen the 7.6-mile-long ring levee that surrounds the city of Marysville Sept. 20, 2010. Pictured with Leady are (from left to right) Bill Harris, Mayor of Marysville; John Nicoletti, Yuba County Supervisor; Congressman Wally Herger; and Mark Cowin, Department of Water Resources Director. (U.S. Army photo by Michael J. Nevins)
