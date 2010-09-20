Col. Bill Leady (center), commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, joined state and local agency representatives to break ground on construction to strengthen the 7.6-mile-long ring levee that surrounds the city of Marysville Sept. 20, 2010. Pictured with Leady are (from left to right) Bill Harris, Mayor of Marysville; John Nicoletti, Yuba County Supervisor; Congressman Wally Herger; and Mark Cowin, Department of Water Resources Director. (U.S. Army photo by Michael J. Nevins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2010 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 18:40 Photo ID: 6217031 VIRIN: 100920-A-OJ861-185 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 8.86 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marysville Ring Levee Groundbreaking [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.