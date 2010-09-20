Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marysville Ring Levee Groundbreaking [Image 2 of 3]

    Marysville Ring Levee Groundbreaking

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2010

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Col. Bill Leady (center), commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, joined state and local agency representatives to break ground on construction to strengthen the 7.6-mile-long ring levee that surrounds the city of Marysville Sept. 20, 2010. Pictured with Leady are (from left to right) Bill Harris, Mayor of Marysville; John Nicoletti, Yuba County Supervisor; Congressman Wally Herger; and Mark Cowin, Department of Water Resources Director. (U.S. Army photo by Michael J. Nevins)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marysville Ring Levee Groundbreaking [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

