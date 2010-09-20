Marysville Ring Levee Groundbreaking

Col. Bill Leady, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, takes a moment to acknowledge a feline attendee of a groundbreaking ceremony for the Marysville Ring Levee in Marysville, Calif., Sept. 20, 2010. The $10.8 million project, funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, reflects a remarkable level of collaboration by local, state and federal agencies. “Reducing this storied city’s flood risk is a priority mission for the Corps of Engineers,” said Leady. (U.S. Army photo by Michael J. Nevins)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2010
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 18:40
|Photo ID:
|6217030
|VIRIN:
|100920-A-OJ861-025
|Resolution:
|3744x5616
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
