Marysville Ring Levee Groundbreaking

Col. Bill Leady, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, takes a moment to acknowledge a feline attendee of a groundbreaking ceremony for the Marysville Ring Levee in Marysville, Calif., Sept. 20, 2010. The $10.8 million project, funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, reflects a remarkable level of collaboration by local, state and federal agencies. “Reducing this storied city’s flood risk is a priority mission for the Corps of Engineers,” said Leady. (U.S. Army photo by Michael J. Nevins)

