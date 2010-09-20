Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marysville Ring Levee Groundbreaking [Image 1 of 3]

    Marysville Ring Levee Groundbreaking

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2010

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Col. Bill Leady, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, takes a moment to acknowledge a feline attendee of a groundbreaking ceremony for the Marysville Ring Levee in Marysville, Calif., Sept. 20, 2010. The $10.8 million project, funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, reflects a remarkable level of collaboration by local, state and federal agencies. “Reducing this storied city’s flood risk is a priority mission for the Corps of Engineers,” said Leady. (U.S. Army photo by Michael J. Nevins)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2010
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 18:40
    Photo ID: 6217030
    VIRIN: 100920-A-OJ861-025
    Resolution: 3744x5616
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marysville Ring Levee Groundbreaking [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Groundbreaking
    Marysville Ring Levee
    Col. Bill Leady

