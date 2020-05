Combat Logistics Battalion 5: Preventative Maintenance

Lance Cpls. Sonam Gyatso (left) and Dalton Humphrey (right), mechanics with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, replace the alternator on a Logistic Vehicle System Replacement on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 15, 2020. Mechanics and technicians play a crucial role in the Marine Corps, tackling the mission of maintaining and repairing military vehicles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ulises Salgado)

