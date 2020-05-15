Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Battalion 5: Preventative Maintenance [Image 4 of 4]

    Combat Logistics Battalion 5: Preventative Maintenance

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Ulises Salgado 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Lance Cpls. Sonam Gyatso (left) and Dalton Humphrey (right), mechanics with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, replace the alternator on a Logistic Vehicle System Replacement on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 15, 2020. Mechanics and technicians play a crucial role in the Marine Corps, tackling the mission of maintaining and repairing military vehicles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ulises Salgado)

