    Combat Logistics Battalion 5: Preventative Maintenance [Image 1 of 4]

    Combat Logistics Battalion 5: Preventative Maintenance

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Ulises Salgado 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Lance Cpl. Garret Golz, a mechanic with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, replaces the oil pan on a Humvee for preventative maintenance on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 15, 2020. Mechanics and technicians play a crucial role in the Marine Corps, tackling the mission of maintaining and repairing military vehicles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ulises Salgado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 18:13
    Photo ID: 6217006
    VIRIN: 200515-M-DR594-1033
    Resolution: 4825x3217
    Size: 418.22 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 5: Preventative Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Ulises Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

