Combat Logistics Battalion 5: Preventative Maintenance

Lance Cpl. Garret Golz, a mechanic with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, replaces the oil pan on a Humvee for preventative maintenance on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 15, 2020. Mechanics and technicians play a crucial role in the Marine Corps, tackling the mission of maintaining and repairing military vehicles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ulises Salgado)

