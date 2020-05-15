Cpl. Mathew Blaisdell, a technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, conducts preventative maintenance on a trailer on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 15, 2020. Mechanics and technicians play a crucial role in the Marine Corps, tackling the mission of maintaining and repairing military vehicles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ulises Salgado)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 18:13
|Photo ID:
|6217008
|VIRIN:
|200515-M-DR594-1045
|Resolution:
|4848x3232
|Size:
|472.79 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 5: Preventative Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Ulises Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
