Combat Logistics Battalion 5: Preventative Maintenance

Lance Cpl. Evan Carlton (left), a machinist, and Lance Cpl. Jared Bramlett (right), a basic metal worker with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 replace a fan shroud to prevent debris from entering the fan on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 15, 2020. Mechanics and technicians play a crucial role in the Marine Corps, tackling the mission of maintaining and repairing military vehicles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ulises Salgado)
