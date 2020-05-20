Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia [Image 11 of 11]

    USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Keith James 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, S.C., takes off from March Air Reserve Base, California, carrying 50 U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) provided ventilators that will be delivered to Moscow, Russia, May 20, 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak is worsening in Russia, which has the second-highest number of recorded cases on the world and the highest number of cases in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Keith James)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 15:46
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US 
