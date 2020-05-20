A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, S.C., takes off from March Air Reserve Base, California, carrying 50 U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) provided ventilators that will be delivered to Moscow, Russia, May 20, 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak is worsening in Russia, which has the second-highest number of recorded cases on the world and the highest number of cases in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Keith James)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 15:46 Photo ID: 6216869 VIRIN: 200520-F-GV347-0151 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 8.64 MB Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Keith James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.