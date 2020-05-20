USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Walter Alston, 701st Airlift Squadron pilot, performs pre-flight checks of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, S.C. before a mission to deliver 50 U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) provided ventilators to Moscow, Russia, at March Air Reserve Base, California, May 20, 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak is worsening in Russia, which has the second-highest number of recorded cases in the world and highest number of cases in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Keith James)

