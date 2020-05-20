U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Walter Alston, 701st Airlift Squadron pilot, performs pre-flight checks of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, S.C. before a mission to deliver 50 U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) provided ventilators to Moscow, Russia, at March Air Reserve Base, California, May 20, 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak is worsening in Russia, which has the second-highest number of recorded cases in the world and highest number of cases in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Keith James)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 15:46
|Photo ID:
|6216856
|VIRIN:
|200520-F-GV347-0032
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|8.57 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Keith James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
