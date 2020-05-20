USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jared Smith, 701st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, communicates with the pilots onboard a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, S.C., before a mission to deliver 50 U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) provided ventilators to Moscow, Russia, at March Air Reserve Base, California, May 20, 2020. USAID and the Department of Defense (DOD) work together to align policies, programming, and outreach to prevent effort duplication and advance U.S. foreign policy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Keith James)

