Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia [Image 7 of 11]

    USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Keith James 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jared Smith, 701st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, communicates with the pilots onboard a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, S.C., before a mission to deliver 50 U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) provided ventilators to Moscow, Russia, at March Air Reserve Base, California, May 20, 2020. USAID and the Department of Defense (DOD) work together to align policies, programming, and outreach to prevent effort duplication and advance U.S. foreign policy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Keith James)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 15:46
    Photo ID: 6216863
    VIRIN: 200520-F-GV347-0081
    Resolution: 5441x3627
    Size: 10.8 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Keith James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia
    USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia
    USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia
    USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia
    USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia
    USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia
    USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia
    USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia
    USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia
    USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia
    USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Aid
    C-17 Globemaster III
    1CTCS
    March ARB
    Russia
    Humanitarian Mission
    USAID
    Joint Base Charleston
    Ventilators
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT