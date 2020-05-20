USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Wesley Adams, 701st Airlift Squadron pilot, performs pre-flight checks of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, S.C., before a mission to deliver 50 U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) provided ventilators to Moscow, Russia, at March Air Reserve Base, California, May 20, 2020. For nearly 60 years, USAID and the Department of Defense have partnered to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and promote economic growth and stability around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Keith James)

